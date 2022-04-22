Cosmic Encounter Expansion Announced

✖

The perennial favorite board game Cosmic Encounter is getting a new expansion this year. Fantasy Flight Games has announced a new expansion to Cosmic Encounter, marking the first time the board game has received a new expansion in nearly six years. The new expansion "Cosmic Odyssey" will be the largest expansion yet and will add a campaign mode to the game. Players will guide an alien race through multiple ages, with each age represented by a different variant – an alternate set of rules. Some variants come from past expansions, while others come from older editions of the game, or are entirely brand new. "Cosmic Odyssey" will also add 30 new alien species, as well as 12 "alternate timeline" aliens that are retooled aliens from previous expansions.

Cosmic Encounter is a 3-5 player game in which players try to be the first to establish five colonies. The game was originally published in 1977 and is notable as being one of the first games in which each player has specific rulesets to follow based on which alien race they choose at the outset of the game. Rights to the game have passed to several different publishers, with Fantasy Flight taking over publication of the franchise starting in 2008. Fantasy Flight Games has released six expansions to Cosmic Encounter over the years, with nearly 200 different alien species available to choose from. However, Fantasy Flight has not released new content for the core Cosmic Encounter since 2016, although it did release a two player variant back in 2020 and a special 42nd anniversary edition of the game back in 2018.

Cosmic Odyssey will be released in summer 2022, and will have a retail price of $59.99. A core set of Cosmic Encounter is required to use the expansion.