Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller Announced, Introducing New Features

In addition to finally revealing the purpose behind the JoyCon’s C button, today’s Nintendo Switch 2 Direct also unveiled a brand-new Pro Controller. This new controller will launch alongside the Nintendo Switch 2, which will arrive on June 5th. It will include a few new features to bring it up to speed with new capabilities introduced with the Nintendo Switch 2 console. Let’s take a look at what was revealed about this new Nintendo Pro Controller during today’s live stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the new JoyCons look exciting, some gamers prefer a more traditional controller experience. This is where the Nintendo Pro Controller comes in, offering a wireless controller experience for games that don’t require the JoyCon motion controls. And the Pro Controller is officially getting an upgrade when the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives, taking full advantage of some of the exciting new features of this upgraded console.

The Nintendo Switch 2 pro controller will include the new C Button, which is used to open up the GameChat feature. In addition, it will have a built-in audio jack at the top, so gamers can participate in the voice chat even while using the Pro Controller. Even better, you will be able to play using headphones, enjoying the sound of your games even when you don’t want to disturb others in the room. This is an exciting upgrade for the Nintendo Switch 2 console in and of itself, but that’s not all.

Perhaps most exciting is that the Pro Controller will include two new buttons. These GL and GR paddles are on the back, just behind where you hold the controller. Gamers will be able to update button mapping to determine what these two buttons do, adding flexibility and accessibility to the new controller.

The exact price for the new Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller has not yet been revealed. We will likely learn more as the release date for the Nintendo Switch 2 and accessories like the Pro Controller and Web Cam approaches.

Are you excited to see the new features for the Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller? Share your thoughts in the comments below!