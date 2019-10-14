More Costume Quest Is Now Available on Amazon

Rejoice, fans of Double Fine’s Costume Quest video games, because the second half of the animated television series adaptation has been added to Amazon Prime Video. Several new episodes have joined the first part of the series, which initially released back in March. Other than a previously announced upcoming holiday special, it’s unclear when or if we might see more out of the animated show.

“The debut of Costume Quest earlier this year thrilled fans of the cult hit video game as well as younger viewers just discovering the characters and story, and we are looking forward to continuing the adventure with these additional episodes, just in time for Halloween, followed by our festive holiday special,” Frederator Studios CEO Fred Seibert said in a press release announcing the release date of the second part as well as the holiday special back in August. “Our talented team has done a great job of bringing the charm of the beloved video game to life through the series and we are sure fans will be excited to see what comes next.”

The second part of Costume Quest is now available to stream right here.

I dunno how spicy I wanna get but you should really go watch Costume Quest, a show you probably don’t know exists but is actually very good — Zac Gourdman (@zacgormania) October 11, 2019

Here’s how the official trailer for the show describes Costume Quest in its description:

“Wren, Reynold, Everett and Lucy face off against ferocious, nougat-munching monsters that lurk in the shadows of the sleepy town of Auburn Hollow. They must learn to use their imaginations to unlock the magical powers of their homemade costumes and save the universe on a night where monsters reign…Halloween!”

The second half of Costume Quest is now available on Amazon Prime Video. A 35-minute holiday special titled “Heroes on Holiday” where Wren, Reynold, Everett, and Lucy nearly wreck Christmas is set to be added on November 22nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the television series right here.