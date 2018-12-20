‘Crackdown 3’ Single-Player Footage Revealed

Now that we’ve got our official release date to look forward to, Microsoft has been sharing more and more on what fans can expect from the highly anticipated Crackdown 3 title. We’ve seen some of the new multiplayer modes in the past, now we’ve got our first look at what the single-player experience feels like!

The latest footage, courtesy of IGN, shows off more about the superhero style gameplay that fans have been seeing in the franchise’s promos since the third installment was announced. We also get a chance to see how these “Agents” live in the in-game world, complete with their own save files and experiences.

Another perk of the latest video is seeing Terry Crews, AKA Jaxon, once more fighting off foes and just generally kicking ass as only Crews can. A lot of franchise fans have been concerned over the future of the series, especially given how many delays and cut-backs this new game has seen. Many were also fearful that the single-player experience would take a backseat, something we think this footage will help assuage.

As for the game itself: “Time to step up your boom and stop crime as a super-powered Agent in Crackdown 3′s sandbox of mayhem and destruction,” boasts Microsoft. “Explore the heights of a futuristic city, race through the streets in a transforming vehicle, and use your powerful abilities to stop a ruthless criminal empire. Crackdown 3 delivers cooperative mayhem and an all-new multiplayer mode where destruction is your ultimate weapon powered by Microsoft Cloud.”

The best part is that Crackdown 3 is a Play Anywhere title, which means that Xbox One and PC players (Windows 10) can play together anywhere, anytime.

Crackdown 3 will be arriving on Xbox One and Windows 10 February 15, 2019! For more about the highly anticipated new game in the Crackdown franchise:

Play with up to four-friends over Xbox Live to take out a violent criminal empire and use the city as a weapon against your enemies.

Lure vindictive crime lords out of their strongholds by roughing up their street soldiers, attacking criminal operations and taking out high value gang captains.

Join with up to 10 agents online to tear the city apart piece by piece in a 100% destructible multiplayer arena, available with your purchase of Crackdown 3.

Are you excited for the next adventure? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!