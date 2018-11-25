‘Crackdown’ Could Become a Mainstay Series For Xbox, Says Microsoft

We’ve waited for what seems like an eternity for Crackdown 3 to come out for Xbox One. After all, it was initially announced way back in 2014, and then delayed countless times over the years. But the wait will soon be over, as the game is slated to arrive early next year, all set to go. But the real question is…what will follow next?

Well, according to Microsoft, possibly even more games. Even though it’s been a few years between releases, the company believes that the franchise could become a “mainstay,” meaning that more releases could be following to keep players entertained. And no, the next one isn’t going to be so many years off like Crackdown 3 was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Windows Central, Microsoft creative director Joseph Staten believes that Crackdown will resonate with gamers for years to come, starting with the return of the franchise this February. “Every game that Microsoft Studios makes…that’s the hope, that’s the dream for every title we publish,” he explained. “Some games earn that, and some games don’t. Our hope is that every game that we ship, we give it the best shot at becoming the next big franchise. The way we look at that is, you have to earn that. It’s not a foregone conclusion. We think Crackdown has a lot of potential, it’s a really fun game, we hope people love it.”

That said, gamers won’t have to wait too long for the series to return the next time around. Though no dates were given, Microsoft appears to be prepping for Crackdown to stick around for the long haul, rather than fading off the map like Crackdown 2 did on the Xbox 360 several years ago. To further argue that case, the company has been introducing the original Crackdown to the masses, offering it for free for a limited time on both the Xbox 360 and Xbox One front, since it’s backward compatible. And that promotion has been jumped on with a lot of players.

It really depends on what kind of longevity that Crackdown 3 looks to offer. Its single player should be quite engaging; and its multiplayer should bring players back for more, depending how many people get into its high level of destruction. But, at the very least, players are excited to give it a shot, so that’s something that works in Microsoft’s favor.

We’ll see how Crackdown 3 fares when it arrives on February 15 for Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC.