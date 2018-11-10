Original ‘Crackdown’ Is Free for a Limited-Time Only

Today during X018, Microsoft announced that the original Crackdown will be free for a limited time.

Starting today, and running until November 30, you can pick up the game that started the series, for free, and play it on Xbox One via Xbox backward compatability.

If seeing all that Crackdown 3 news got you in the mood to play some @Crackdown – go grab it for FREE right now until 30 Nov //t.co/mQ5ujSiM9A pic.twitter.com/FExpj2VeFo — Larry Hryb @ X018 (@majornelson) November 10, 2018

For those that don’t know: Crackdown is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Realtime worlds for Xbox 360, released on February 20, 2007. The game was notably created by David Jones, the creator of Grand Theft Auto and Lemmings.

The game is set in the fictional Pacific City, and stars a biologically enhanced Agent who has been tasked with defeating crime lords and taking down organized crime syndicates.

Featuring nonlinear gameplay and a two-player cooperative mode via Xbox Live, in the game, your agent’s abilities improve by defeating both crime lords and their supports across an open-world, pack full of side-activities as well, such as scavenger hunts and street races.

The game notably sold 1.5 million copies in its first six months on the market, and garnered a cult-following that can be found to this day raving about the game, though, not raving about it as much as Crackdown 2, which remains unavailable via backwards compatability. Suffice to say, fans were pretty happy with the announcement.

With Crackdown 3 poised to release next year on February 15, this is a great offer to jump into the series ahead of the third game. However, given that the offering ends of November 30, you will need to act quick if you want to capitalize on it.

