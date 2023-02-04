Cranium Gets a New Anniversary Edition, New Spin-Off Games

A new edition of Cranium is coming out this year, along with several new spin-off games. Hasbro and Funko Games announced last week that Funko Games would produce a new line of Cranium party games, including a brand new 25th Anniversary Edition due for release this spring. The new edition of Cranium will include hundreds of new cards and brand new content along with activities from across the Cranium line. The 25th Anniversary Edition of Cranium will be released in spring 2023 at various big box retailers.

Also announced were several spin-off games, including Cranium: Big Brain – Detective Game, a kid's game focused on hidden objects and mystery solving, a new version of the app-driven high energy Cranium Hullabaloo, and the cooperative timed game Cranium Hoopla. These three games will be released over summer 2023.

Cranium is one of the top-selling party games of all time and combines trivia and party game activities into a fun and imaginative experience. Originally published in 1998, Cranium spawned a line of spin-off games before it was sold to Hasbro in 2008. Hasbro has kept the line going, with several new additions, such as a Cranium Dark game.

The announcement is also notable in that it continues a trend of Hasbro licensing out various board game brands to other publishers. Hasbro also has a robust licensing agreement with Renegade Game Studio, which includes several classic board games like Axis & Allies and the rights to make board games based on successful Hasbro properties like GI JOE, My Little Pony, and Power Rangers.

