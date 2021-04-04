Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time’s DRM Gets Cracked In One Day

✖

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time only took one day to get the DRM features cracked. A report from PC Gamer says that individuals have already posted about it on Battle.net. When it comes to the software that publishers put on games that don’t have online content, players have very little patience. For fans of the long-running series, they saw no reason for DRM protection on the title if it would hurt gameplay. Activision probably isn’t too happy to see that, but once things go up on the web there’s really no controlling the directions they go. For players on PC using Battle.net, the game became closer to the experience they wanted from Day 1. With fan communities constantly churning out some of the most inventive tweaks to core gameplay across all different corners of video games, it only makes sense that a few of them would go ahead and take measures into their own hands like this.

Gear up for Crash’s wackiest, Wumpiest adventure yet! 🤪 🗺️ 👟 🥭 #Crash4 It’s About Time is AVAILABLE NOW on PS5™, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch™ - https://t.co/dyrW4aR5DC pic.twitter.com/WGzdY8AKOk — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 12, 2021

When approached by consumers about the game’s performance previously, Activision shared some details about what people could expect on new platforms and PC.

“PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions will support native 4K at 60FPS, while Xbox Series S versions will upscale to 4K,” Activision explained. “On PC Battle.net, 4K will be supported based on players’ PC specs; framerate is uncapped, and the game will run at 60FPS when playing with recommended specs. Internet required on PC. 4K compatible display required for 4K resolution.”

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is currently available on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Crash 4 on any of the new platforms yet? Let us know down in the comments!