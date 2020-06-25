Crash Bandicoot 4 Reportedly Features Multiplayer

✖

News about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been slowly rolling in since the game's existence was leaked last week. While Activision officially revealed the game alongside an all-new trailer on Monday, it seems that more information about the game continues to trickle out from various sources other than the publisher. According to the game's PlayStation Store page, It's About Time will feature 2-4 player offline multiplayer. It is not clear whether or not this will take the form of a co-op mode, or perhaps some multiplayer option. Still, it should be good news for Bandicoot fans of all-ages!

In the game's trailer, Activision showcased multiple playable characters in Crash Bandicoot 4, so co-op doesn't seem too implausible. So far, it seems that players will be able to control Crash, Coco, and antagonist Doctor Neo Cortex throughout the game's main storyline. Activision has already revealed skin options for Crash and Coco, so if the game does contain 4-player co-op, there seem to be a handful of possibilities for additional players to select from.

That said, it's entirely possible that this is an error on the PlayStation Store page. As of this writing, the page for It's About Time still has that particular wording, so fans looking for more information on the game will want to keep an eye on the page to see if it gets updated.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the character's first all-new console game since 2010's Crash Bandicoot Nitro Kart 2. The game seems to be a throwback to the character's platforming roots, and the story even takes place back in 1998, after the release of Crash Bandicoot: Warped. While the title is still a few months away from release, reception to the game's trailer has been pretty strong, thus far; it seems that longtime fans of the character are excited to revisit the franchise. Whether or not they'll have the opportunity to do so with friends, however, remains to be seen.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited about Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time? Do you think the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

