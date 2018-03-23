‘Crash Bandicoot Files’ Art Book Coming Soon From Dark Horse

Crash Bandicoot fans are having a pretty fantastic year so far. First came the N. Sane Trilogy for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and now we know it’s on the way for the Nintendo Switch as well! To celebrate our glorious old friend, Dark Horse is publishing a hardcover reprint of the original dev team’s artwork!

The upcoming art book, titled The Crash Bandicoot Files: How Willy the Wombat Sparked Marsupial Mania, will feature everything from the original sketches, to full on design evolution. It’s pretty much the perfect thing for any Crash fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The book itself will be available for $29.99 on March 27th! UPDATE: The book is currently available to pre-order here for $19.02 – or 37% off.

In other Crash Bandicoot news, the N. Sane Trilogy is wiping out all traces of Naughty Dog when it comes to the Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch this July. According to our previous coverage, one thing that’s going to be missing from the party is any sort of mention to the game’s original creator.

“GearNuke has recently reported that, while the Crash Bandicoot games will still be there in full, including the original PlayStation adventure, Cortex Strikes Back and Warped, there will be something missing – the wink-in-the-eye references to Naughty Dog.

These were in the form of Easter eggs, including a picture of Nathan Drake in Crash Bandicoot’s house and a sticker featuring the Naughty Dog logo on Coco’s laptop. As you can see from the image below, the old version shows the Naughty Dog image, while the new version shows something new.

So we’re not sure if Sony requested the change, or if Activision is just doing it automatically to ensure there’s no legal waves coming from the release of the game, but it’s happening regardless. And unless you’re a die-hard fan that was embracing those Easter eggs like the next big thing, chances are you’re going to be fine with the port the way it is.”

You can check out the full scoop right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!

(via Polygon)