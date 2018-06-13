Crash Bandicoot Crate Coffee Mugs and a Wumpa Fruit Candle Will Wake You Up Big Time

Not a morning person? Well, drinking from a Crash Bandicoot Nitro or TNT Crate mug while basking in the aroma of a Wumpa Fruit Candle will definitely give you the energy you need to get through your day. In fact, you might not sleep for a week afterwards.

Indeed, highly volatile liquids and life-giving wumpa fruit are a powerful combination, so enjoy at your own risk. You can juice up with the Wumpa Fruit Candle right here for $18.99 with free shipping. The Nitro Crate Coffee Mug is available here and the TNT Crate Coffee Mug is available here – both for $25.99 with free shipping. Orders are expected to ship out in June / July, but pre-order quantities are limited. If you want to get yours in that first batch, get your pre-order in sooner rather than later.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re wondering, the Wumpa Fruit Candle is described as having a “fresh and fruity scent”. That much is obvious, but you’ll have to try it for yourself to find out whether or not the aroma is unique enough to represent a fictional fruit. You’ll get roughly 25 hours of burn time out of it apparently, but we don’t recommend burning 100 of them in an attempt to gain extra life. Quite the opposite is likely to occur.

As for the Nitro and TNT Crate Mugs, they are capable of holding 16oz of your favorite beverages. Again, we don’t recommend stirring any nitroglycerin or TNT into your coffee. We can’t stress that enough.

On a related note, the popular game Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is set to debut on the Nintendo Switch very soon – June 29th to be precise. You can pre-order the game right here. The official description reads:

“Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back! He’s enhanced, entranced and ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered graphical glory and get ready to put some umph in your wump!“

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.