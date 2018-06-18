Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Nintendo Switch Port Was (Partly) the Work of One Person

In less than ten days, we’ll be hitting those nostalgia vibes with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for Nintendo Switch, along with other platforms. But the Switch version may stand out on its own. That’s not just because of the ability to take it with you; but also because its processing work was a lot easier than you may think.

Nintendo World Report recently posted a story talking about how the game’s transition to Nintendo’s platform was easier than expected. In fact, it took just one person to bring it effectively to it in working order (though obviously it’s been tweaked by others since that time).

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the game released for PlayStation 4 last summer, an engineer over at Vicarious Visions (the developer behind the compilation) managed to spent his weekend porting the first level to Nintendo’s handheld system. Not only did he do it, but he did it effectively, as the game ran like a charm.

Following that work, however, Activision realized that ports of the game would be a great service for fans, not to mention a financial boon for the company based on sales numbers.

The game has since been modified so that it runs at a smooth 30 frames per second, both in portable and TV mode; so players won’t be missing out on any of the action. There will also be bonus levels, including the new Future Tense level (which is also coming to other consoles) and more.

So if you haven’t picked up Crash Bandicoot yet and want the ultimate version for your portable or home gaming needs, the Switch one is worth consideration.

Here are the game’s features, in case you missed it beforehand:

Your favorite marsupial, Crash Bandicoot, is back! He’s enhanced, entranced & ready-to-dance with the N. Sane Trilogy game collection. Now you can experience Crash Bandicoot like never before in Fur-K. Spin, jump, wump and repeat as you take on the epic challenges and adventures through the three games that started it all, Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Relive all your favorite Crash moments in their fully-remastered HD graphical glory and get ready to put some UMPH in your WUMP!

3 Full Games, 100+ Levels & 2 Playable Characters

Experience N. Tense Platforming, Epic Challenges & Adventures

Stunning New Animations & Graphics

NEW! Play as Coco in ALL Three Games

NEW! Time Trials in ALL Three Games

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will be releasing for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on June 29. It’s out now for PlayStation 4.