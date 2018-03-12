Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Also Confirmed For Xbox One, PC

Today’s Nintendo Direct announcements have left us reeling, but one thing that hit us out of left field was the debut of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for the Nintendo Switch – marking the first time the marsupial’s original adventures are debuting on a Nintendo platform. But it looks like that’s not the only place that he’s calling home.

Activision has confirmed today that N. Sane Trilogy will be coming to Xbox One and PC as well, set to arrive on July 10 – the same date as the Nintendo Switch version. It’ll sell for $39.99, the same price as the PS4 version.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game will feature Crash‘s three original adventures from the PlayStation 1 era – Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, all remastered by the team at Vicarious Visions, complete with beautiful visuals and fun, challenging gameplay.

This is huge news, as N. Sane Trilogy was, at one point, considered to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. As it appears, that’s just a timed exclusive.

And this leaves some high hopes that whatever Activision remasters the company is working on will also come to these platforms. We’ve been hearing about a Spyro the Dragon Trilogy for some time, and seeing it on the Switch and Xbox One would really be something. But, for now, we’re happy to see Crash pop up.

I reviewed the original release of N. Sane Trilogy last year, and it should feel right at home on the other platforms if the ports are just as good. “Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is yet another reason why remasters are justified. In the right hands – and with the right material – it can turn classic gaming into gold rather easily, and Vicarious Visions shows just the right amount of tender loving care to give Crash a new lease on life. Now we want to see him return with an all-new platformer worthy of his kind…and, for that matter, maybe other mascots can get a boost in their careers in well.”

We’ll see how the games fare when they arrive for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC this July.