Crash Bandicoot Nintendo Switch Controller Revealed

A new GameStop listing has revealed a brand-new Nintendo Switch controller featuring the one and only Crash Bandicoot.

According to the listing, the new controller by PowerA is poised to release later this month on June 29th. It will cost $24.99 USD, and is already available to pre-order and reserve.

June 29th isn’t just a random date, it is when the current PS4 exclusive title, Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy, sheds its exclusivity, and releases onto Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.

An officially licensed wired controller, the new PowerA product features an ergonomic black design, featuring a thumbs-up Crash drawing in Teal accented with Grey icons from the Crash universe and a metallic teal D-pad.The controller also comes with a detachable 10ft USB cable with a Velcro-strap that allows it to be stored easily, and reduce clutter while you aren’t using it.

PowerA provides the following official features rundown:

Officially licensed for Nintendo Switch

Unique Crash Bandicoot Design elements

Comfortable shape, and solid lightweight construction*

Switch System buttons (+, -, Home, Capture)

Left/Right shoulder buttons and triggers (L/R/ZR/ZL)

2 analog sticks: precision tuned to eliminate dead zones

8-way plus-shaped Directional Control Pad (D-Pad)

Nintendo ABXY button layout (larger than Joy-Con)

Detachable 10ft (3m) micro-USB to standard USB-C cable

2-year limited warranty – Register at PowerA.com

It appears the controller is not only exclusive to GameStop, but exclusive to the United States. At the moment there is no word of the same controller, but wireless. If the demand is high enough, perhaps we will see one.

What’s also unclear is how many GameStop is carrying, and whether this will be a limited run. That said, if you’re dying to add this bad boy to your collection, it’s best to pre-order it just to make sure you don’t miss out.

In other recent and related news, back in March PowerA revealed six other Nintendo Switch controllers, featuring a Mario controller, a Splatoon controller, a Yoshi controller, a Zelda controller, a Donkey Kong controller, and of course a Bowser controller. Where the heck is the Waluigi controller? I would like to know the same thing. I would buy 15 of those.