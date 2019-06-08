Expect Lots More Crash Bandicoot and Spyro In The Future

For awhile, it seemed like Activision completely forget about Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, especially the latter. But it looks like those days are behind us. In two years, we’ll have two new Crash Bandicoot releases: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled. Yeah, both of them are just remakes, but beggars can’t be choosers. Meanwhile, last year Spyro returned via the Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Again, just a remake of old releases, but it’s better than nothing. The question is: what’s next for the franchise? Who knows, but for the first time there actually feels like there’s something coming next that isn’t years of silence. And if you needed any reassurance that the two franchises are back and here to stay, then just read this following quote from Activision that came during its recent earnings call. In it, the company refers to both as part of its “flagship brands” alongside Call of Duty.

“Since its inception, [Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group] ABCPG remains steadfast in its efforts to drive global growth and engagement for Activision Blizzard’s flagship brands, including Activision’s Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro, and Blizzard’s Overwatch and World of Warcraft. Additionally, with Activision Blizzard at the vanguard of competitive entertainment, ABCPG continues to raise the bar for esports via the merchandise program for the Overwatch League as we usher in a new generation of fans and athletes.”

The fact that Activision believes both are some of its flagship brands just proves it values the franchises, and almost certainly has plans for both. I mean, with how well Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy sold, it kind of has no choice but to make more games starring the zany bandicoot. While Spyro Reignited Trilogy didn’t light the world on fire in the same way, it did do well and show that’s there still demand for the purple dragon.

The remakes were clearly to gauge interest, and now that Activision sees the weight of the two series, we are certainly going to see more of them going forward. Unless Activision hates money, but if that was the case, they wouldn’t pump out a new Call of Duty every year.