‘Crash Team Racing: Nitro Fueled’ Confirmed, Coming In June 2019

As previously teased from the appearance of strange fuzzy dice on social media, Crash Team Racing is indeed making a comeback — and just in time to rev up summer 2019.

Activision showed a teaser trailer for the forthcoming reboot of the classic Naughty Dog racing game, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, which is headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch starting on June 21. The date was previously teased with the numbers that appeared on the dice, but now it’s officially happening!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the original version of the game, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will support four player local split-screen racing, but you’ll also be able to race against others online across a number of modes. In addition, the game will feature some incredibly beautiful visuals, as you can see when the game transitions from classic Playstation to its new HD settings. And, whoa, we can’t wait to take this for a spin.

Beenox, who previously worked on the Spider-Man games Shattered Dimensions and Edge of Time, is behind the game’s development, taking over for Vicarious Visions, who did N. Sane Trilogy last year. Thus far, we’ve only seen bits and pieces of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in action, but as the next few months pick up, we’re sure to see more stages, as well as some of the power-ups and modes that will be included in the game.

When it initially released in 1999, Crash Team Racing became a surprise hit on the PlayStation front, though Naughty Dog moved on from the franchise shortly thereafter to begin work on the Jak series for PlayStation 2. Other Crash racing games released for multiple platforms afterward, but this marks the first time since 2010’s Crash Nitro Kart 2 for mobile that we’ve seen the mascot hit the open road.

Considering this is a remaster of the original game, we’re likely to see a number of favorite tracks make their return, along with beautiful animation akin to N. Sane Trilogy. And there’s a pretty good chance we could see Beenox add new levels down the road, though DLC hasn’t been confirmed yet. (Keep in mind that N. Sane Trilogy got bonus levels introduced following its release from Vicarious, which could also happen here.)

The game will have a standard edition for $39.99; but there will also be a special edition, as detailed below.

Players who want to kick their Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled into the highest gear can pre-order the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — Nitros Oxide Edition. In the digital deluxe edition, the self-proclaimed fastest racer in the galaxy, Nitros Oxide will be a playable character from day one in all game modes. Players will also receive the full Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game, Oxide’s Hovercraft kart, space-themed character skins for Crash, Coco, Cortex, and much more. Players who do not purchase the Nitros Oxide Edition can earn the Nitros Oxide character and Oxide’s Hovercraft kart by completing some of the fiercest challenges in the Adventure Mode.

It’ll be great to hit the open road again with Crash and company, and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will give Xbox One and PlayStation 4 a cart racing game that they can be thrilled with. As for Switch owners, well, they’ll have to choose between this and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we suppose…

Look for more information on Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled in the months ahead!