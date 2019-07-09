Free Crash Team Racing Dynamic Theme Now Available on PS4

Last month, developer Beenox and publisher Activision released Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled — a remake of 90s classic kart racer Crash Team Racing — onto PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Fast-forward to today, and now the pair have a extra special treat for PlayStation gamers, which is fitting given the PlayStation is a part of the series’ roots. More specifically, the pair have released a new Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled dynamic theme for PS4. How much does it cost? Nothing, it’s free.

The theme is dynamic not static, meaning it moves. However, while this theme is dynamic, the image never changes, rather there’s just some effects on screen that move. As for the image itself, it’s a wider version of the game’s key art. The best part of the theme though is the iconic Crash Team Racing music and menu noises, which alone makes the theme worthy of a download. You can check it out for yourself below, courtesy of RenkaWong:

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you like what you see, you can find the theme to download right HERE. Again, it’s free, so there’s no real reason to not add it your theme collection, unless you hate Crash, but if that’s the case, why you reading this?

Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is available for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. For more news and media on the remake, click here. Meanwhile, below you can read more about the game, courtesy of our official review.

“Back in 1999, I played Crash Team Racing for hours on end with my older brother. 20 years later, I’m enjoying it just as much. Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled is just like the game I fondly remember, except a whole lot better to look at it and there’s some new content sprinkled in that ensures it’s not simply a zany, nostalgia-fueled trip of deja vu.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is Crash Team Racing recreated in incredibly faithful fashion. The passion and veneration for the original oozes out from every meticulously recreated detail. Thankfully, Crash Team Racing’s gameplay still holds up as one of the best kart racers ever made. Meanwhile, sprightly modern visuals bring the game to life in new ways. Unfortunately though, the remake is slightly undermined by some of its supplementary parts, such as loading screens that feel straight from the 90s.”