New Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Trailer Reveals Kart Customization

Today, Activision and developer Beenox revealed a brand-new trailer for Crash Ream Racing Nitro-Fueled, the upcoming remake of 1999 classic Crash Team Racing for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. More specifically, the pair have revealed a brand-new trailer showing off the customization of the game, which wasn’t in the original, but allows you trick our your ride and racer with a variety of customization options.

“Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will offer players a variety of ways to mix and match kart bodies, wheels, paint jobs, stickers, and even add decals to karts,” said Activision. “Now fans—both new and those who first fell in love with the 90s classic—can create a sweet looking ride.”

Additionally, Activision announced that karts from Crash Tag Team Racing will all be available in the game to use.

As mentioned above, in addition to kart customization, there will also be racer customization, which as you can see in the trailer, will most importantly allow you to put silly hats on on your favorite characters. This will include skins from the recently released Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy.

Further, there’s new unique podium animations with certain skins that will change things up for racers who finish in a podium spot. Also, characters from Crash Nitro Kart will be available in the game.

“Players will earn customization items by playing through the Adventure Mode and also by collecting in-game Wumpa Coins to swag out their kart and characters in the game’s Pit Stop area,” said Activision. “What’s more, character stats, just as you remember are returning and will include Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced classes.”

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is poised to release on June 21 via the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. It will cost $49.99 USD.

