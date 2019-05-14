The Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Trophy Mug Is for Winners

When playing Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, this ceramic trophy mug is the appropriate vessel for a celebratory beer, Red Bull, or Mountain Dew. But why stop there? Use it for everything you drink so you can feel (and look like) like a winner all the time.

The CTR: Nitro-Fueled Trophy Mug is available to pre-order here for $14.99 with shipping slated for “early June”. Note that a PlayStation trophy glass is also available here for $20.99 with free shipping slated for July if you would prefer to go that route.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trophy mug is part of a large collection of official Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled merch that also includes this awesome Crash Bandicoot incense burner that smokes from the exhaust pipes when a cone is lit in the base. You can pre-order one right here for $39.99 with shipping expected in “early June”. Other items in the collection include:

Furry Dice

Air Fresheners

Crate Keychain

Trophy Keychain

Crash Cove T-shirt

Eat the Road T-shirt

Powerslide Hoodie

Face Snapback

Racing-inspired Snapback

Metal Badge Mug

Wumpa Fruit Crate Mug

Tire Coasters

Commemorative Medal

Toolbox Pin Set

Finally, Funko recently fired up the engines on their Crash Bandicoot Funko Pop Ride from CTR Nitro-Fueled. Pre-orders are live right here with shipping slated for July. From the official description:

“If you’re feeling the need for speed join Crash Bandicoot in his efforts to prove he’s Earth’s fastest driver and protect the planet from the evil machinations of Nitros Oxide. This Pop! Ride features balanced acceleration and top speed and handling, which Crash is going to need if he drives to win.”

As for the game itself, pre-orders are live on Amazon right now for all three consoles with shipping slated for June 21st. The official description for the game reads:

“Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It’s the authentic CTR experience plus a whole lot more, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:

“Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls. Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game. Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.