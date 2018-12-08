‘Crash Team Racing’s First Screenshots Showcase Drastic Graphical Overhaul

Last night during The Game Awards 2018, Activision unveiled a remake of Crash Team Racing, and it looked glorious.

Fast-forward to today, and the publisher has released the first set of screenshots of the game, which reveal the drastic graphical overhaul. Further, there’s also some screenshots showing gameplay from the upcoming remake alongside the original gameplay, and the differences are pretty astounding.

As you can see, the Crash Team Racing remake makes the 19-year-old game from 1999 seem like a modern product rather than a retro one, and that’s because it’s getting the same type of graphical overhaul the recent Crash Bandicot N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy received.

The Crash Team Racing remake will be exactly the same game as the original: same racers, same modes, same story, and same maps. Additionally, it will offer both single-player and multiplayer, the latter coming both in local and online variants.

Meanwhile, the game will be available in two different versions. There will be the standard version, which will cost the same as similar remakes: $39.99 USD. But there will also be a special edition dubbed the Nitro Oxide Edition for $20 more. This digital deluxe version of the game will come packing Nitros Oxide as a playable racer from the start. In other words, if you don’t cop the special edition, you will have to unlock the character and his kart via the difficult challenges in the Adventure Mode.

Further, the special edition will come with some additional new skins for some of the pre-existing characters.

Crash Team Racing is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and is poised to release on June 21, 2019. In other words, get ready to play the best kart-racer of all-time — other than Mario Kart Double Dash, of course — all summer while wishing Acitivision would make a brand-new one.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk about all things kart racing and why Polar is the GOAT. How do you think the remake looks?