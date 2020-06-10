Google Stadia's Crayta Is Getting Its Own Comic Series

Crayta, an upcoming "collaborative game creation, sharing, and play platform" developed by Unit 2 Games and exclusive to Google Stadia, is getting its very own comic series. The six-issue run is written by Dan Abnett, who should be a familiar name for anyone that reads comics thanks to his work on titles like Guardians of the Galaxy and more, with art from principal artist Gustaffo Vargas as well as artists Mark Harrison, Valentine De Landro, Paulina Ganucheau, and Emma Vieceli. The comic's creative team is rounded out with colorist Andrea Izzo, lettering by Simon Bowland, graphic design by Emma Price, and cover illustration from Neil Roberts.

"It’s a near-future sci-fi tech thriller set on an Earth that’s governed by a benevolent AI known as gAIa," Unit 2 Games' Richard Smithies says of the comic in the official announcement. "We wanted to avoid a lot of the standard clichés, so this isn’t about a struggle against a cruel cybernetic overlord — it’s all about people discovering that the utopian world they built is not as perfect as they thought, because of a few inherent flaws that are now beyond their capacity to repair, unless they can all come together…"

ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to interview Unit 2 Games and Abnett about all things Crayta, and you can read all about why the company decided to do a comic at all, how Abnett got involved, and whether there is more planned below!

ComicBook.com: For folks that maybe aren’t familiar, how would you describe Crayta? What’s the elevator pitch?

Hannah Waddilove, Operations Director at Unit 2 Games: Crayta is a collaborative game creation and sharing game that allows people to design, build, share and play an enormous variety of games in a fun and accessible way. The goal is to open game creation up to the masses, so anyone of any experience, background, age or ability level can create something fun for other people to enjoy.

Why do a comic series at all for a collaborative game creation platform?

The first answer to that from my point of view would be “why not?”! It’s enormously cool to be working on a professionally written and produced comic and it makes my geeky heart extremely happy! Aside from that though, we always wanted the Crayta world to feel like there was more going on under the surface than might first appear. We know that not everyone will be interested in engaging with a metastory but we also know that a lot of people love having an additional purpose or reason to what they’re doing. Creating a comic was a brilliant way of adding some of that context without swamping the game experience for everyone else.

What do you hope that folks take away from the comic once they have it in their hands?

First of all we hope that people will simply enjoy it as a great new comic. It’s a fantastic story with a really diverse cast of characters that we hope readers will enjoy on its own merits. But for those who are interested in taking it further, then the game’s there for them to explore too. We’re also hoping that fans of the game will get inspiration from the comics, and feed that into what they go on to create – we’re looking forward to seeing how players start to riff off bits of the comic story within their own game creations.

Now obviously it’s only just been announced, but could we possibly expect to see future comics in the same world? Or maybe even a different world, but the same name?

Never say never! We currently have a six issue run created, that we’ll be releasing monthly til the end of the year. Dan and the team certainly have a tonne of ideas of ways we could take the story in future so if there’s interest in it then I’m sure we’ll be getting together to discuss series 2 at some point!

And keep reading to see what Dan Abnett had to say about the project as well as several pages from the series!