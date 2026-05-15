New Crimson Desert Update Released With Important Changes

A new update for Crimson Desert has today been released across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms. Over the past month, developer Pearl Abyss has been working quickly to provide some major improvements to its popular open-world game. And while plenty of additional patches for Crimson Desert are sure to keep arriving in the future, today’s update most notably improves on a feature that players have been requesting in droves.

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Downloadable now, update 1.07.00 for Crimson Desert is a bit of a smaller one. In terms of new features, Pearl Abyss has added an option for players to have rematches against more bosses in the game than before. Other than this, new combat skills for Damiane have also become available. Outside of these major new features, the rest of this update centers around bug fixes and stability improvements, which should make Crimson Desert a better experience overall.

To get a look at everything new in this latest Crimson Desert update, you can find the full patch notes below.

New Additions

Added more bosses that can be challenged again in rematches. The rematch locations for each boss are listed below and can also be found in Journal > Knowledge > Memory Fragments > Bosses. Additionally, rematch locations for bosses originally found in the Abyss have been adjusted to take place on land. Muskan: Bonepit Corrupted Caliburn: Fort Musket Goyen: Spire of the Sun Draven, the Crowcaller: Church of West Demeniss Clockwork White Horn: Gate to Advancement

[Damiane] Added unarmed combat skills. You can find the new skills by selecting “Fists” in the skill menu.

[Damiane/Oongka] Added “Aerial Stab” for Damiane and Oongka.

[Kliff] Added “Blinding Flash Finisher” for unarmed combat.

Added additional wolf and bear types that can be registered as mounts.

Added reins for certain mounts.

Main Improvements

Content

[Damiane] Fixed an issue where the “Elegant Carmine Leather Armor” appeared abnormally.

Fixed an issue where the “Faces on the Bounty Notice” could not be progressed if the player obtained Ulzok’s bounty notice before speaking with Yann.

Improved visual effects of “Champion’s Plate Gloves.”

Fixed an issue where the “Eastern Witch’s Fan” would disappear when extracted.

Fixed an issue where the Kuku Bird Egg would occasionally disappear from the nest.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs would appear abnormally at the Saltroad Trading Post.

Fixed an issue where the “Check the honey quality at the Pollengarth Apiary” could not be completed for “Ugmon’s Request.”

Fixed an issue while carrying out the “Protectors of the Abyss” quest, where tokens inserted into the door would disappear if only some of them had been inserted and the player moved too far away.

Fixed an issue where the “Plentiful Greeting” quest could not be progressed even when the relevant requirements were met.

Fixed an issue where floppy-eared bulldogs could not equip the “Sigil of Valor”.

Fixed an issue where Ibexes could not be sold to a fence.

Fixed an issue where missions could not be progressed if comrades were disbanded after moving to the mission location while assembled.

Fixed an issue where legendary mounts could not be summoned when switching to Kliff in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the A.T.A.G. could not be summoned in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the A.T.A.G. would occasionally not appear in the hangar.

Increased the number of animals in the world that can be used as mounts.

Controls

Fixed an issue where the eating animation would not be canceled by other actions while unarmed on Easy or Normal difficulty.

Fixed an issue where the handwheel on the coil pillar could only be interacted with from certain angles.

Combat / Action

[Oongka] Added a charge phase to Explosive Strike.

[Oongka] Improved chaining into “Stab” when dual-wielding.

[Damiane] Improved general movement animation while unarmed.

Improved most unarmed attacks and skills so that they can now successfully hit enemies lying on the ground.

UI

Fixed an issue where the icon for the “Sword of Starlight” differed from its actual appearance.

Fixed an issue where, when playing with a controller, certain key guides shown in the bottom-right area of the screen would display keyboard and mouse inputs.

Graphics & Settings

Fixed a GPU crash issue that occurred with AMD driver version 26.5.1.

Localization

Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.

Others