Subnautica 2 Blows Past the Original Game’s Player Count

Early Access for Subnautica 2 is already making waves, attracting far more players than the first game had. The long wait for this anticipated sequel may have contributed to a ravenous audience, but even expected margins have been shattered only hours after the Early Access went live. On track to become one of the biggest games in 2026, continual growth for this sequel will likely put it on the path to become even better for its eventual 1.0 release.

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This year has already seen a number of records with other great titles becoming live, either with full launches or Early Access releases. For example, Capcom games Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem sold millions of copies in record time, with quality titles both earning praise for different reasons. Other titles like Slay the Spire 2 dominating Steam numbers show that players are eager for great experiences across genres, which Subnautica 2 certainly seems to be providing.

Subnautica 2’s Early Access Launches With Over 460,000 Concurrent Players On Steam

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Subnautica 2 has accumulated a staggering 467,582 all time peak player count as of this time of writing, with those numbers likely to grow even bigger once the weekend hits. This is much faster growth than other games, including recent successes like Resident Evil Requiem mentioned earlier. The impressive growth of developer Unknown Worlds’ latest title was all done on a Thursday Early Access release, marking monumental attention during a time when players aren’t as abundant.

Very Positive reviews and favorable early impressions of Subnautica 2 only add to this margin, with player count expected to match those of Slay the Spire 2 soon. The card game roguelike was able to hit a 570,000+ player count peak after only a few days, but Subnautica 2 is only 100,000 players underneath that after 24 hours. Based on past patterns, it’s only a matter of time until this survival sequel hits similar milestones soon.

Introductions Of Polished Gameplay & Co-Op Multiplayer Helped Smash The Original Subnautica’s Numbers

Despite all of the records it is accomplishing compared to other series, perhaps the most impressive part of Subnautica 2‘s initial success is how it sets new standards from its past. The original Subnautica only ever reached a concurrent player count of 51,156 on Steam, a number shattered by the sequel’s attention now. To put things into perspective, the amount of people playing Subnautica 2 is equivalent to the same quantity of players participating in 11 different base Subnautica experiences.

The growing audience of Subnautica 2 doesn’t factor in to sources other than Steam, so the scales could be tipped even further. Xbox players numbers are rising in a similar way, attempting to launch itself to one of the most highlighted games to play on that platform. For an indie game of this nature to reach the heights of other big-name titles is nothing short of outstanding, going to show just how adored the first game in the series was.

This evolution from a cult classic into a widely played sequel will help developers gain tons of feedback from player experiences. Everything from how certain tools work, how seamless the online multiplayer is, to what aspects of the game’s story are interesting will likely be tweaked to match player interest over time. With far more players to view within playtesting, Unknown Worlds has a larger array of constructive comments and suggestions to search through. Although the work might be harder, the patterns will be more consistent to what the larger audiences agrees on.

In all likelihood, the groundwork from the first game has helped the sequel grow this much, with players already familiar with the systems of this aquatic survival series. That being said, Subnautica 2‘s success has a far higher ceiling than the first game, reflecting how far it has come and how far it can go before its official 1.0 launch threatens to dominate Steam and other platforms once again.

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