Critical Role: Aabria Iyengar Gets Her Own Miniature

It's official – we're getting a miniature of Aabria Iyengar. Earlier this week, WizKids released a first look at a new miniatures boxed set featuring the Crown Takers, the group of heroes that appear in Critical Role's first Exandria Unlimited miniseries. The set not includes the in-game characters of Matthew Mercer, Robbie Daymond, and Aimee Carraro, but also a miniature version of Aabria Iyengar, who was the Dungeon Master of the miniseries. You can check out Iyengar in miniature form down below:

This marks the second miniature of a person produced by WizKids for its growing Critical Role line. An NPCs of Wildemount set included a miniature of Matthew Mercer, which was somewhat ironic given that he also voices and acts out the various NPCs within most Critical Role games.

Exandria Unlimited is a spinoff series of Critical Role, which features different Dungeon Masters telling stories within Exandria, the canonical world in which the Critical Role campaigns take place. Two of the miniseries featured Iyengar as the DM and was set during "modern" Exandria with events happening parallel to the campaign. The third series took place in Exandria's ancient past and featured the flashpoint for the Calamity, the beginning of a great war between gods that caused immense devastation within Exandria. The third series featured Brennan Lee Mulligan as DM.

Both Iyengar and Mulligan also appear in Worlds Beyond Number, a new TTRPG podcast that also features Lou Wilson and Erika Iishi. That podcast notably launched with a subscription base of nearly 30,000 Patreon backers, making it one of the biggest TTRPG podcasts on the Internet before a single episode launched.

The Critical Role: Exandria Unlimited – The Crown Keepers Boxed Set will be released in September.