Critical Role Animated Series to Air on Amazon Prime, Second Season Ordered

Amazon Prime has obtained the exclusive streaming rights to the animated Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina series, and has ordered a second season of the show. Amazon announced that they had obtained streaming rights for upcoming animated series earlier today, and that they had ordered an additional 14 episodes of the show before the first episode had even aired. The Legend of Vox Machina will air in two 12 episode seasons. Additionally, Amazon Studios has obtained a first-look deal with Critical Role to develop new series that will also premiere exclusively on Prime Video worldwide.

Critical Role is one of the biggest web series on the Internet and stars a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons on a weekly basis. The group raised over $11 million earlier this year to produce an animated series based on their first campaign, which will feature a new story arc and an adaptation of their early adventure against the villainous Briarwoods. Critical Role has committed to making the first season of The Legend of Vox Machina available to all its Kickstarter backers, and backers will also get an early opportunity to view the two-part special kicking off the animated series before it hits Amazon Prime.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The animation studio Titmouse is producing The Legend of Vox Machina, and the series will be executive produced by Brandon Auman and Chris Prynoski in addition to the cast of Critical Role. Sung Jin Ahn will serve as executive director.

No air date has been announced for Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina, but the first season is expected to air in late 2020.