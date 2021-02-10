Critical Role to Host Diablo One-Shot for BlizzCon

Critical Role will host a one-shot RPG session set in the world of Diablo. Earlier today, the popular streaming show announced that it would be participating in BlizzCon with a special TTRPG one-shot set in the world of Diablo. The free-to-watch show will feature Laua Bailey, Liam O'Brien, Mica Burton, and Carlos Luna in a game GMed by Matthew Mercer. Details about the game (including whether it will use Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules or another game system) are scarce, but a description provided on BlizzCon's website notes that the game will feature a "custom Diablo-themed adventure about a band of warriors pursuing whispered rumors of something ancient and evil stirring beneath the ruins of Old Tristram."

Both Mercer and Bailey were voice actors in Diablo III. Bailey was the voice of the female Demon Hunter, while Mercer provided "additional voices and monster sounds" to the game. Fellow Critical Role cast member Travis Willingham also contributed additional voices to the game.

Critical Role is a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series has grown immensely over the past 5 years, transitioning from a Geek & Sundry show into the flagship series of its very own production studio and multimedia business. In addition to airing weekly shows on Twitch, Critical Role is also overseeing a line of comic books published by Dark Horse and an animated series set to debut on Amazon Prime. A Kickstarter to initially fund production of the animated series raised over $12 million, breaking records at the time.

The Critical Role/Diablo one-shot will air on February 20th at 5:05 PM ET on the main Blizzard streaming channel. Like all of this year's BlizzCon content, the show will stream live for free, and they'll be available on demand after the convention is over.