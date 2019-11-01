Critical Role Cast Gets in Halloween Spirit By Dressing as Their Famous Voice Acting Roles

The Critical Role cast paid homage to their various voice acting roles on last night’s Halloween episode. Critical Role is a popular web series starring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The cast has turned their “nerdy” show into a genuine smash hit, with each episode having thousands of live viewers and the show raising over $12 million for an animated TV series starring their characters, but they also have voiced some of the most iconic characters to appear in video games, anime, and cartoons. For last night’s Halloween episode, the cast of Critical Role arrived at last night’s episode dressed as some of the iconic characters they’ve voiced during their illustrious voice acting careers.

Happy Halloween from Critical Role Land! pic.twitter.com/uBPl8rAVC1 — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) November 1, 2019

Matthew Mercer dressed up as McCree from Overwatch, Liam O’Brien dressed as Gaara from Naruto, Sam Riegel dressed as Phoenix Wright from the Ace Attorney series, Laura Bailey dressed as Kait Diaz from the Gears of War series, Travis Willingham dressed as Two-Face from Batman: The Telltale Series, Taliesin Jaffe dressed as The Flash from Injustice 2 and Marisha Ray dressed as a generic soldier from Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain.

In previous years, the Critical Role cast has dressed up as NPCs from their first campaign, and as characters from franchises like Rat Queens and Witcher. One year, Riegel even dressed up as Burt Reynolds’ character from Smokey and The Bandit and hilariously tried to keep his fake mustache on for the entire episode (with predictably disastrous results.)

While the cast may be best known for their work in Critical Role, last night’s Halloween episode is a great reminder that all of the cast have prolific voice acting careers and have contributed to some of our favorite anime, television, and video game series.

You can watch new episodes of Critical Role on their Twitch channel every Thursday at 7 PM PT. The new episodes are also posted on YouTube the following week and are also available in podcast form.