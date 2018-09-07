New Critical Role Miniature Coming Soon

Steamforged Games has announced their next miniature based on the Critical Role web show.

The miniature and game manufacturer announced they would be making a limited edition version of Kiri, a Kenku child who briefly served as the Mighty Nein’s mascot on Critical Role.

Critical Role is a popular web show in which a group of voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. The show currently follows the Mighty Nein, a team of misfit adventurers exploring a continent during the beginnings of a war.

The Mighty Nein rescued Kiri, a small humanoid bird played by Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer, from several alligators in a swamp. As a kenku, Kiri could only communicate by mimicking others, which meant for plenty of adorable quips and retorts. After accompanying the Mighty Nein on several dangerous adventures, the Mighty Nein left Kiri to be raised by a gnome family who owed them a favor.

The limited edition miniature will cost $10 (plus $5 shipping) and will be available starting at the Spiel gaming convention in late October. The Kiri miniature will be sent out beginning in November to those who can’t attend the convention. The miniatures will be unpainted and will need assembly.

Steamforged also announced that Critical Role fans would have the option to vote on which character they would make a miniature of next. Players will get to choose between Thorbir (a dwarf played by Wil Wheaton), Lyra (a human played by Felicia Day), or Vanessa, a tiefling NPC from the first campaign. Fans can vote on which of the three characters they want next here.

Steamforged has publicly announced that they have dozens of Critical Role miniatures planned for release. We know that Steamforged made a custom miniature based on Lorenzo for the live game, so we’ll see if they have any more surprises planned for Critical Role fans later this year.