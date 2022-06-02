Critical Role Prequel Novel Coming Out This Fall

A new Critical Role novel will be released later this year featuring the origin story of the Mighty Nein’s most intriguing member. Del Ray, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has announced Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—The Nine Eyes of Lucien, which will be written by New York Times best-selling author Madeleine Roux. The new novel will explore Lucien’s past, from his time with the Tombtakers to his collision course with the Somnovem, the strange beings from the living city of Aeor. Lucien (or at least a part of him) would be both ally and enemy to the Mighty Nein and was at the heart of some of that group’s most powerful moments during The Mighty Nein campaign, which wrapped up last year. The Nine Eyes of Lucien will be released this fall.

This will be the second Del Rey novel exploring characters from the Critical Role franchise, following the release of Kith & Kin, which delved into the early history of twins Vex and Vax before they joined up with Vox Machina. Lucien is in some ways an even more interesting character, due to the tragedy that surrounded him even before he met up with the Mighty Nein. Lucien and Mollymauk were instantly a beloved part of The Mighty Nein campaign, to the point that Saga artist Fiona Staples drew an amazing piece of fan art depicting the character.

The official description of the book reads: “Lucien has always been able to spin a bad situation to his advantage. From his childhood on the dangerous streets of Shadycreek Run to his years living off the grid and learning blood magic from the Claret Orders, the charismatic blood hunter will find a way to get the upper hand.

When Lucien is on a job in the frozen wastelands of Eiselcross with his fellow mercenaries, a rough-and-tumble crew called the Tombtakers, fate leads him to a mysterious journal in the ruins of an ancient city. The book speaks of the Somnovem, nine beings who can grant Lucien power beyond imagining—if he is able to find them and free them from captivity.

Intrigued by this opportunity, Lucien pores over the journal—but the more he reads, the stranger things become. The nine whisper to him in dreams and waking visions. Time slips away, along with Lucien’s grasp on reality. And tattoos of red eyes begin appearing on his skin. . .

With the ability to reshape the world within his grasp, Lucien ignores all warning signs. He has always bent fortune to his will, and nothing—not even death—will stop him now.”

Written by New York Times bestselling author Madeleine Roux, Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—The Nine Eyes of Lucien explores the meteoric rise and fall of one of Critical Role‘s most notorious and tragic figures.