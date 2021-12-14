Critical Role Gets Another Graphic Novel

Dark Horse has announced the next in its series of Critical Role graphic novels. Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone will be released in July 2022 and will detail the origins of Fjord, the half-orc seafarer and unwilling avatar of Uka’toa’s will. The new graphic novel will be written by Kevin Burke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt, two of the writers for the upcoming Amazon Prime animated series The Legend of Vox Machina, which adapts Critical Role’s first campaign. Selina Espiritu will illustrate the graphic novel, with Diana Sousa coloring the comic and Ariana Maher lettering the book. Critical Role cast members Matthew Mercer (who created the world of Exandria) and Travis Willingham (who played Fjord on the show) contributed to the story. You can check out the cover for the graphic novel below:

Dark Horse has steadily grown its line of Critical Role comics over the past few years, with multiple comics series and The Mighty Nein Origins line of graphic novels. While most of these comics explore the early adventures of various Critical Role characters, the Tales of Exandria: The Bright Queen notably is set after all three campaigns seen on the show. Previous volumes of The Mighty Nein Origins include stories that focus on Jester Lavorre, Caleb Widogast, Yasha Nydoorin, and Nott the Brave.

The official description for the graphic novel reads: “Growing up in an orphanage on the Menagerie Coast, Fjord Stone has never been comfortable with the assumptions people draw from his half-orc heritage. His sweet, sensitive nature will do him no favors in Port Damali. Luckily, a chance meeting lands Fjord with a job, a mentor, and more adventure than he could ever dream of on the path that will eventually lead him to the rest of the Mighty Nein!”

Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins – Fjord Stone will be released in comics stores on July 13, 2022.