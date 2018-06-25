‘Critical Role’ Launches Miniature Line with Steamforged Games

The popular Dungeons & Dragons-themed webshow Critical Role will be releasing its own set of miniatures with Steamforged Games.

Critical Role announced plans to produce and sell two separate sets of miniatures featuring characters from its Vox Machina and Mighty Nein campaigns. Critical Role has partnered with Steamforged Games, the maker of Dark Souls: The Board Game, Guild Ball, and Godtear. The full set

Steamforged will be launching the new product via Kickstarter on June 26th and 12:00 PM PDT. The Kickstarter campaign will run through July 6th.

Each set will contain eight pre-assembled and ready to paint figures. Kickstarter backers will also get bonus figures exclusive for the crowdfunding campaign.

The sets are as follows:

Vox Machina: Vax, Vex, Percy, Grog, Scanlan, Keyleth, Pike, and Trinket; Bonus Figures: Tary and Doty

Mighty Nein: Caleb, Beau, Fjord, Nott, Yasha, Jester, Mollymauk, Shakaste; Bonus Figures: Pumat Sol Prime and three Pumat Sole simulacrums

Each figure looks exceptionally detailed and should delight Critical Role fans. Caleb’s figure, for instance, captures his ratty look perfectly and also has his signature scarf and Frumpkin the cat standing next to him. Percy’s figure is holding his infamous List and Bad News guns, and Vax is wearing his signature Raven Queen armor (complete with raven feathers.) Beau’s figure even shows off her six-pack abs and captures her facial expressions perfectly. You can check out the figures here or check out a video of the painted miniatures here.

No price points or campaign goals have been announced yet, but Critical Role‘s fans should have no problem putting the campaign over the top. A representative for Critical Role also noted on Reddit that everyone who backs the Kickstarter will get both sets AND the bonus figures.

Critical Role fans have clamored for miniatures for years and we’re thrilled to see fans finally get what they want. Personally, we can’t wait to get our hands on these miniatures!