Critical Role Announces Two New Shows

Critical Role has announced plans to add more new shows to its streaming channel. Today, Critical Role announced that it would add two new shows to its upcoming schedule, including the previously teased spin-off of Exandria Unlimited and a new monthly talk show. Exandria Unlimited: Kymal will bring back cast members Robbie Daymond, Aimee Carrero, Anjali Bhimani, Aabria Iyengar, and Matthew Mercer for a new two-part story featuring the Crown Keepers trying to pull off a casino heist. In addition to the returning cast, Erica Lindbeck (a voice actor best known for appearing in Arcane, Owl House, and several other popular TV series) will be joining the cast as a new character. The two-part special will air on Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st on Critical Role’s Twitch channel, with VOD and podcast versions appearing the following week.

Additionally, Critical Role also announced its new monthly talk show series 4-Sided Dive. The show will feature a roundtable discussion between four guests, with one randomly chosen (via the roll of a dice) to serve as the “Tavern Keeper” responsible for guiding the discussion. The monthly show will also feature party games, including fan questions pulled from a Tower of Inquiry, which is basically a Jenga tower. Once the Tower of Inquiry comes crashing down, there will be “serious consequences” of some kin. 4-Sided Dive will air the first Tuesday of every month, starting on April 5th. Fans can submit “evergreen” questions about the current campaign on Critical Role’s website.

The new shows mark some significant new additions to Critical Role’s schedule in 2022. After airing Exandria Unlimited over the summer, Critical Role has been relatively light on content save for the weekly “main” series and the occasional one-shot. Of course, the show and its cast has been busy with the launch of The Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series based on Critical Role‘s first campaign.

New episodes of Critical Role air on Thursdays on their Twitch channel, with VOD and podcast versions made available the following week.