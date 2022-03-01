Critical Role Returns to Theaters for 7th Anniversary

Critical Role is returning to theaters to celebrate its 7th anniversary later this month. Today, Critical Role announced that it would celebrate its 7th anniversary with a special broadcast on March 17th with special presentations at over 50 theaters across the United States, plus select theaters in Brazil the following day. Most of the theaters will be Cinemark Theaters, but Critical Role is also teaming up with Landmark Theaters in Atlanta and Cinepolis in New York City. Tickets are now available for the 7th anniversary show at those theaters’ respective websites. Critical Role also announced that they have plans for an entire week of 7th Anniversary celebrations, starting off with a special State of the Role on March 14th. The 7th anniversary show will also air on Critical Role’s usual Twitch and YouTube channels for free at its usual times/posting schedules.

Critical Role is a popular webseries featuring a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The show’s cast includes Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O’Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham. While the show started off as a home TTRPG game that aired on Geek & Sundry, it has since grown into one of the biggest web series on the Internet. In 2019, Critical Role launched a Kickstarter campaign to self-fund production of an animated series called The Legend of Vox Machina featuring the characters and adapting events from the first campaign. The campaign raised over $11 million and became one of the most-funded Kickstarter campaigns of all time. Amazon Studios picked up The Legend of Vox Machina and has already renewed the show for a second season. Critical Role also has numerous licensing partnerships to make books, toys, and apparel items featuring characters from the show. It also has a partnership with D&D maker Wizards of the Coast, with a new adventure set in the Critical Role world of Exandria set to launch this month.

This marks the second time that Critical Role has aired an episode at theaters, following a special event to celebrate the launch of their third campaign in October of last year. Tickets for those airings quickly sold out at many locations, and Cinemark eventually added more screens and theaters to support demand from Critters.