Critical Role Announces Partnership With Sideshow Collectibles

Critical Role has announced a new partnership with Sideshow Collectibles, which will kick off with a new art print and statues of the Mighty Nein. The partnership was announced today via Critical Role's website and will include "fine art and collectible figures" based on characters from both of Critical Role's campaign. Sideshow Collectibles already has a new fine art print titled "The Mighty Nein: This is How We Roll!" that shows the adventurers of the famed group enjoying each other's company at a tavern. Statues of Fjord and Beau will also be made available for pre-sale beginning on January 14th, 2021. The print costs $70, and no prices are currently listed for other statues. You can check out images of both statues below:

(Photo: Sideshow Collectibles)

(Photo: Sideshow Collectibles)

“As fans and tabletop gamers ourselves, Sideshow is extremely excited to be partnered with Critical Role to bring Critters around the globe new premium-quality, limited-edition collectibles of Vox Machina and the Mighty Nein,” said Anna Van Slee, Brand Director of Sideshow, in a press release. “Working closely with the cast to stay faithful to fan-favorite, canonical representations of the characters, we are hoping to make these wondrous items as glorious as any goods Shaun Gilmore or Pumat Sol would sell to adventurers.”

Critical Role is a popular web series in which a group of voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. The show has gained a huge fanbase due to its highly immersive world, excellent roleplaying, and tight-knit community. What started off as a Geek & Sundry show has grown into a miniature media empire, with Critical Role running its own studio and production company, along with a variety of tie-in shows and products. Critical Role broke records back in 2019 when it raised over $12 million to produce its own animated series, which was then picked up by Amazon Prime and renewed for a second season. While release of the animated series was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is expected to come out sometime in 2021.

Critical Role also recently announced multiple new comics series that grows a line of comics published by Dark Horse Comics. The company also recently opened its own tabletop game studio, which will release a mix of board games and tabletop RPGs that will take place both in and out of the world of the show.

New episodes of Critical Role air every Thursday at 7 PM PT on their Twitch channel. Video on demand are also posted every Monday on the show's YouTube channel.