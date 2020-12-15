Exclusive: Critical Role Announces New Tales of Exandria Comics Series

✖

Dark Horse Comics and Critical Role have announced a new comics mini-series that expands the world of Exandria by focusing on side characters and stories from the popular serues, ComicBook.com can exclusively announce that Dark Horse is planning on publishing a new bimonthly mini-series titled Critical Role: The Tales of Exandria. The new series will be written by Darcy Van Poelgeest and illustrated by Critical Role fan artist CoupleofCooks, with covers by Helen Mask and creative consultation by Critical Role cast member Matthew Mercer. Tales of Exandria will run for four issues, with the first issue arriving at comic stores on March 17th, 2021.

The first issue will focus on Leylas Kryn, the Bright Queen of the Kryn Dynasty and one of the main powers in Exandria. Leylas has appeared in multiple episodes of Critical Role, but this comic may provide more context to her actions and increasingly aggressive stance in the war between her kingdom and that of the Dwendalian Empire.

Dark Horse provided the following description to ComicBook.com: "Leylas has spent multiple lives in her pursuit to assemble the Luxon. With her eternal lover Quana at her side, she will stop at nothing to use its power to bring a Golden Age to the people under her rule. When what seems to be the final piece of the Luxon appears nearby, Leylas sends Quana to collect it…with consequences that may threaten the entire Kryn Dynasty!"

Critical Role is a popular web series that features a group of voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. The series has grown immensely over its five year run, starting off as a Geek & Sundry show and eventually breaking off to form its own production studio and Twitch channel. In addition to a series of successful comics, graphic novels and art books with Dark Horse, Critical Role is also producing an animated series based on their first D&D campaign, which was funded through a record-breaking Kickstarter campaign, and will air on Amazon Prime when completed. A second season of the animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina, was already picked up by Amazon Prime. Critical Role also recently announced a series of graphic novels focusing on the origins of the main characters of their current "Mighty Nein" campaign.

New episodes of Critical Role air every Thursday at 7 PM PT. Episodes are also posted on YouTube every Monday.