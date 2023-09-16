Cthulhu: Dark Providence Announced

CMON Games is expanding its line of Cthulhu-themed games. At CMON Expo USA this weekend, CMON announced Cthulhu: Dark Providence, a new game that reimplements the classic A Study in Emerald board game that was originally published in 2013. The game will be set in the same world as Cthulhu: Death May Die, a cooperative strategy game also published by CMON. The designers will bring in historical characters for Dark Providence, with Wyatt Earp, Nikola Tesla, and gangster Arnold Rothstein all mentioned as appearing in the new game.

A Study in Emerald is a team-based game, where players work to either support or resist the ruling Old Ones by drafting cards and building a deck to help control various cities. While players are all competing against each other to some extent, a player can only win if their faction ultimately succeeds in one of several victory condition. The player with the best score among the winning team ultimately wins the game. Therefore, players have to determine who is on their side and pursue cooperative goals, while also trying to be the dominant player

Dark Providence will also feature a solo and two-player modes, which weren't present in the original game.

The announcement of the new game was posted to YouTube by BoardGameCoffee, which can be seen below. No release date or price was announced for the new game.

Upcoming CMON Games

In addition to Cthulhu: Dark Providence, CMON has a full slate of upcoming games, including the Assassin's Creed TTRPG, which will be released next year. CMON is also gearing up to release board game versions of Metal Gear Solid, Cyberpunk 2077, and Dune, as well as the Arthurian game Mordred.