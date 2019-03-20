‘Cuphead’ Adding Mugman to Single-Player in Future Update

It was announced earlier that Studio MDHR’s brilliant Cuphead will finally be making its way to Nintendo’s popular portable console. While fans were beyond excited to learn of such glorious information, the developers also revealed that a new update is coming to the game. That said, the upcoming content update is absolutely massive and will bring a ton of new goodies to the wonderful run-and-gun game. No only will this update be free, but it will also give players the ability to do something that has been requested for a very long time – play as Mugman in single-player.

“For the first time ever, select Mugman right from the start of your adventure in single player,” the update description reads. Along with this long-requested ability, the upcoming Cuphead update will also add an additional 10 languages when it comes to translations, including French, Spanish, German, Japanese, and more.

The fun won’t stop there, however, as Studio MDHR is also converting all of the game’s cinematics to fully animated glory. There will also be a host of new art added to the wonderful platformer. “Cuphead and Mugman have multiple fight intros,” the studio’s website says. “Legendary Chalice now grants Super Arts with a blast of magical energy! Mummies explode in a shower of confetti! Dozens of other dazzling additions and adjustments throughout the game!”

It’s looking like Cuphead is going to be an entirely new experience when the free content update drops on April 18th, which happens to be the same day it arrives on Nintendo Switch. Until then, however, Cuphead can be enjoyed on Mac, PC, and Xbox One.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to play as Mugman in single-player? Will you be running through the Inkwell Isles once more with all of the new content that is set to arrive next month? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

