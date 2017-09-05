Cuphead Is Never Coming To PlayStation 4, But Don’t Count Out Sequels

(Photo: StudioMDHR Entertainment)

The word "exclusive" doesn't mean as much as it used to. These days, when a third-party title announces they're exclusive to a particular platform, it usually just means "for now." So, even though stylish indie game Cuphead is currently listed as an Xbox One console exclusive, most fans figured a port would show up on the PlayStation 4 someday. Well, don't get your hopes up.

Recently, a reader on the NeoGAF forums asked Cuphead's developers to clarify what's going on with Xbox exclusivity, and they provided the following response:

"Yes, this Cuphead game is exclusive to Xbox and PC (with Steam and Win10 versions at launch and a GoG release likely shortly after). There will likely be a Mac version down the road and possibly a Linux version beyond that (unless we lose our houses or whatever). We own the Cuphead IP."

Sorry PS4 owners, seems you're out of luck. That said, the response does leave some room for speculation. They say THIS Cuphead is Xbox and PC exclusive, but they don't say anything about sequels, and specifically note that they own the IP. While it hasn't been explicitly stated, it seems likely Microsoft helped foot the bill for Cuphead, but if the game's successful, a sequel would be free to be truly multiplatform.

Developed by small Canadian studio StudioMDHR Entertainment, Cuphead recreates the unique look of Golden Age cartoons from the 1930s. The game debuted at Microsoft's E3 2014 press conference and generated a lot of positive buzz, but then retreated from the spotlight. The game finally resurfaced at this year's E3 with new footage and a release date.

Cuphead gets old-school on the PC and Xbox One on September 29.

[via Polygon]