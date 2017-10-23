Own The ‘Cuphead’ Soundtrack On An Old Timey Vinyl

It seems very appropriate that the soundtrack from the ’30s cartoon-inspired game Cuphead: Don’t Deal With The Devil would get a vinyl release. But the delightful old timeyness doesn’t stop there.
The 4LP set features 51 tracks from the game with cover sleeves and a cardboard jacket that fit right in with the ’30s aesthetic. It’s a beautiful thing – I only wish I had a gramophone to play it on. You can order the Cuphead soundtrack Vinyl 4LP set here. The full track list is available below and you can check out additional images in the gallery. If you dug this, you may also want to check out the recently released Cuphead vinyl Pop figures and the vinyl soundtracks for The Legend of Zelda and Skyrim.
Side One
1. Don’t Deal with the Devil
2. Don’t Deal with the Devil – Instrumental
3. Introduction
4. Tutorial
5. Elder Kettle
6. Inkwell Isle One
7. Botanic Panic
8. Die House
Side Two
9. Threatenin’ Zeppelin
10. Treetop Trouble
11. Ruse of an Ooze
12. Floral Fury
13. Clip Joint Calamity
14. Forest Follies
Side Three
15. Inkwell Isle Two
16. Sugarland Shimmy
17. Aviary Action
18. Carnival Kerfuffle
19. Fiery Frolic
20. Funfair Fever
Side Four
21. The Mausoleum
22. Legendary Ghost
23. Pyramid Peril
24. Victory Tune
25. Hurry Up
26. A Quick Break
27. Coin-Op Bank
28. High Score
29. Funhouse Frazzle
Side Five
30. Inkwell Isle Three
31. Honeycomb Herald
32. Porkrind’s Shop
33. Shootin’ and Lootin’
34. Dramatic Fanatic
35. Perilous Piers
Side Six
36. Murine Corps
37. Junkyard Jive
38. Rugged Ridge
39. High Seas Hi-Jinx
40. Railroad Wrath
Side Seven
41. The Airship
42. All Bets are Off
43. Inkwell Hell
44. The King’s Court
Side Eight
45. Chief Evil Officer
46. Admission to Perdition
47. Ominous Interlude
48. One Hell of a Time
49. The End
50. Winner Takes All
51. Closing Credits