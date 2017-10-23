Own The ‘Cuphead’ Soundtrack On An Old Timey Vinyl

It seems very appropriate that the soundtrack from the ’30s cartoon-inspired game Cuphead: Don’t Deal With The Devil would get a vinyl release. But the delightful old timeyness doesn’t stop there.

The 4LP set features 51 tracks from the game with cover sleeves and a cardboard jacket that fit right in with the ’30s aesthetic. It’s a beautiful thing – I only wish I had a gramophone to play it on. You can order the Cuphead soundtrack Vinyl 4LP set here. The full track list is available below and you can check out additional images in the gallery. If you dug this, you may also want to check out the recently released Cuphead vinyl Pop figures and the vinyl soundtracks for The Legend of Zelda and Skyrim.

Side One

1. Don’t Deal with the Devil

2. Don’t Deal with the Devil – Instrumental

3. Introduction

4. Tutorial

5. Elder Kettle

6. Inkwell Isle One

7. Botanic Panic

8. Die House

Side Two

9. Threatenin’ Zeppelin

10. Treetop Trouble

11. Ruse of an Ooze

12. Floral Fury

13. Clip Joint Calamity

14. Forest Follies

Side Three

15. Inkwell Isle Two

16. Sugarland Shimmy

17. Aviary Action

18. Carnival Kerfuffle

19. Fiery Frolic

20. Funfair Fever

Side Four

21. The Mausoleum

22. Legendary Ghost

23. Pyramid Peril

24. Victory Tune

25. Hurry Up

26. A Quick Break

27. Coin-Op Bank

28. High Score

29. Funhouse Frazzle

Side Five

30. Inkwell Isle Three

31. Honeycomb Herald

32. Porkrind’s Shop

33. Shootin’ and Lootin’

34. Dramatic Fanatic

35. Perilous Piers

Side Six

36. Murine Corps

37. Junkyard Jive

38. Rugged Ridge

39. High Seas Hi-Jinx

40. Railroad Wrath

Side Seven

41. The Airship

42. All Bets are Off

43. Inkwell Hell

44. The King’s Court

Side Eight

45. Chief Evil Officer

46. Admission to Perdition

47. Ominous Interlude

48. One Hell of a Time

49. The End

50. Winner Takes All

51. Closing Credits