Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch Deals Begin Now

Best Buy is giving you a 24-hour head start on their Cyber Monday deals for the Nintendo Switch. At the time of writing, you can already score a big a Nintendo Switch bundle and discounts on a whole bunch of popular games. Here’s the breakdown…

The new Nintendo Switch with improved battery life now comes bundled with Starlink: Battle for Atlas and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free (details on the bundle are listed underneath the purchase price on the product page). You can order that bundle with your choice of the Gray or Neon Joy-Con console for $299.99. Note that Amazon’s Cyber Monday $25 promotional credit on the Nintendo Switch Lite deal is still active if you want to save a bit more.

Best Buy is also heavily discounting nearly 100 Nintendo Switch games in both physical and digital forms. The lineup includes must-own titles like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Tennis Aces, and Splatoon 2 along with other popular games like Mortal Kombat 11, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Civilization VI Standard Edition, Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and more. You can shop the lineup of physical games here and digital games here.

Best Buy’s entire collection of Cyber Monday video game deals can be found here.

