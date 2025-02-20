Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel First Details Leaked

The first details on the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 sequel have been leaked by a CD Projekt Red job listing. CD Projekt Red has confirmed it is working on Cyberpunk 2077 2, but that is all that it has confirmed about the future game, which will most likely end up being a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game given the current expected timelines of both the game and the next-gen consoles. While CDPR has a team dedicated to the development of the sequel, it is also working on other projects, which include both The Witcher 4 and a new IP. To this end, it is unclear how many resources are specifically and actively being dedicated to a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel currently, but the game is in the works.

Right now, CD Projekt Red is aiming to hire a Senior Gameplay Animator for the development of highly-anticipated sequel. We know this because it has posted a job listing for the position on LinkedIn. There is nothing about the position itself that is interesting, but the description that accompanies the job listing does confirm one thing about Cyberpunk 2077 2 — or whatever it ends up being called — which is that it will be in first-person.

This may seem like the most obvious news considering the first game is first-person, however, CD Projekt Red was transparent about how the game being first-person made its development harder compared to previous projects from the studio set in third-person. More than this, many complained that the game was first-person rather than third-person, so some consequently wondered if a third-person option would at least be added as a toggle. It doens’t appear like that will be the case though as while the listing mentions first-person it does not mention third-person.

“As a Senior View Model Animator, you’ll be an integral part of the game development process, using your expertise to enhance the players immersive experience in first person view,” reads the job listing in question. “As the project evolves, so will your responsibilities, offering you the chance to continually grow and adapt. If you are passionate about gameplay and animation, this is your opportunity to make a significant impact in the next Cyberpunk game!”

