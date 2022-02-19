Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Secret Changes Made to the Game

CD Projekt Red released an absolutely massive Cyberpunk 2077 update this week on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Update 1.5, as it’s called, drastically overhauled the game across the board and was accompanied by patch notes that revealed and detailed everything CDPR did to the game with the update, or so we thought. The patch notes are huge and go into great detail, but players haven’t discovered they don’t come close to detailing everything that has been changed with the update.

To this end, players have begun the process of catalog everything the update does that is not detailed in the patch notes. Since this effort began, we’ve learned a huge nerf has been made to critical chance and critical damage on stats, clothing modifications, weapons, and not just cyberware, but cyberware mods. Meanwhile, there have also been changes made to perks and perk progression. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s not a single change that’s groundbreaking, but they add up and make the game feel noticeably different.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the open-world, first-person RPG — including not just the latest official news, but the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.

