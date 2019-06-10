Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition Pre-Orders Are Live

CD Projekt Red delivered a new trailer for the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 today, and it came with a very big surprise – Keanu Reeves will be in the game! If you weren’t already ridiculously excited about this title, the fact that John Wick will be in it will probably put you over the top.

That having been said, you can pre-order the standard edition of Cyberpunk 2077 for the PS4 and Xbox One now, but if you want to go big, a Collector’s Edition has just dropped that will set you back $249.99. Yes, that’s pricey, but it does come fully loaded with a statue, game soundtrack, Steelbook, stickers, a hardcover art book, a Night City postcard set, world compendium, Quadra V-Tech keychain, embroidered patches, a pin set, a map and guide to Night City, and more. You can pre-order the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition for the PlayStation 4 here and the Xbox One here. A sell out is inevitable on these, so reserve one while you can.

Another reason to pre-order is that the Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any discounts that occur between the time you order and the April 16th, 2020 release date. You probably shouldn’t get your hopes up for any discounts, but at least you’ll be able to secure one of the Collector’s Editions without risk.

You can check out the new trailer for the game here. A summary that came along with the trailer can be found below.

“In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality,” the description said. “Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.”

