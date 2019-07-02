This Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Pulls Trauma Team Straight Out of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 is officially less than 10 months away, and while that isn’t the most exciting thing in the world without context, it’s important to remember that it has been seven years since the game was announced. That said, with fans getting excited about what’s to come, many of them have been channeling that hype into creativity. More specifically, plenty of people have been jumping into the art of cosplay, especially after CD Projekt Red announced their official cosplay contest, which you can read more about right here. That said, one cosplayer has used their talents to pull the Trauma Team directly out of Night City.

Taking to the game’s subreddit, user “shadinski” shared their cosplay with fellow Cyberpunk fans. With only a couple of shots to go off of from the trailers, shadinski was able to recreate an incredible cosplay that looks like it belongs in Night City, tending to the citizens. With that sort of detail put into the cosplay after having such little reference, it will be interesting to see what this fan can come up with after CDPR releases the cosplay guides.

Speaking of which, shadinski later said in the comments that they “absolutely plan on entering once CDPR release those cosplay guides and I revamp the hell out of it.” With plenty of money and Cyberpunk 2077 goodies on the line in the contest, including being on the cover of a gaming magazine, it will be fun to see what cosplayers come up with in the coming months.

For more on what to expect out of the game itself:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development and set to arrive on April 16, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game, check out some of our previous coverage.

