GameStop Reportedly Now Offering Full Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds

In what seems to be the latest in a long line of retailers and digital storefronts offering full refunds for the bug-riddled Cyberpunk 2077, video game retailer GameStop is reportedly now offering full refunds for anyone disappointed by the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version of the title. Historically, this has been reserved for a product that remains unopened, but it would appear that Cyberpunk 2077 is an exception to that rule.

According to a report from Kotaku, the retailer has issued a new internal memo that instructs stores to accept copies of Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One regardless of whether they have been opened. They should then be labeled as "Defective" and shipped back to a corporate warehouse.

This all comes after the inarguably disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 -- especially on the PS4 and Xbox One. The developer has since apologized, of course, and continues to release updates for the title. Even so, CD Projekt Red's parent company, simply called CD Projekt, admitted that it simply did not spend enough time on the game's performance on last-gen consoles.

"We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that," Michał Nowakowski, SVP Business Development at CD Projekt, said last week. "I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC -- but you should probably steer clear of the console versions for now. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the recently released video game right here.

