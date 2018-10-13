‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Dev Discusses “Emergent” Gameplay and Its Relation to ‘The Witcher III’

Though we still don’t have even a release window for CD Projekt RED’s upcoming open-world RPG adventure, that hasn’t stopped the Cyberpunk 2077 one bit. Ever since that stunning gameplay reveal went live earlier this year, fans of the studio can’t wait to learn even more about the massive journey ahead.

Though the studio has talked about optimization in the past, even stating that it has been a priority since day one, that hasn’t stopped people from hounding the studio about alleged ‘drama’ regarding suspected downgraded graphics. Though the game looked stunning and was immediately met with the highest of praise, others continue to cite perceived issues as cause for concern.

Way back when, The Witcher III went through its own little fiasco regarding The Witcher 2 saves and a graphic downgrade. It’s because of this that Gaming Bolt decided to bring that issue up once more and discuss how that could have impacted the reveal of Cyberpunk 2077.

When the team sat down with level design dev Miles Tost, he had a very honest answer about the demo – an answer that echoes previously released statements about progression and where the title stands: “The demo gameplay video was recorded from a work in progress version of the game and we were a bit uncertain if we should release it to the general public as we didn’t want to commit to any particular design. A lot can change between now and launch, but you can be certain that we’re not going to release a game we’re not happy with.”

When on the topic of emergent gameplay came up, Tost added “Too early to really talk about this. If it makes sense, and if we could pull it off in a way that feels organic and meets our quality standards, then maybe.”

He continued, “But we’re certainly not going to be artificially extending the playtime by pushing more content into the game. If it can add to our story-driven experience in a meaningful way, we’re not closed off to anything. Personally, I think our strength lies in creating handcrafted experiences.”

Unfortunately, we still don't have a release date.

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”