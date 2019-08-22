Cyberpunk 2077 Announces Gameplay Stream

CD Projekt Red’s upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 has shared plenty of screenshots and trailers showcasing the, well, cyberpunk world it’s creating, but when it comes to actual gameplay, that’s been reserved for closed-doors meetings at conventions and such. Up until now, however, that footage has remained private, but CD Projekt Red has announced that it will officially show off some of it next week.

More specifically, the company is set to show off 15 minutes of edited footage on August 30th at 1pm ET on its Twitch and Mixer channels. It’s currently unclear exactly what will be shown, but it sounds like it’ll be a highlight reel of sorts — almost certainly minus any problems or glitches or anything else that might have cropped up originally — with some interview segments after the fact.

“Next week we’re going to host a stream during which we’ll unveil a 15-minute edit of what we’ve been showing to journalists and gamers here at gamescom, and then interview devs from the studio for additional information on what you just saw,” CD Projekt Red posted on the game’s official website. “Expect a lot of insight into the thought process behind creative decisions, information about Pacifica—one of the districts of Night City—and TONS of stuff on playstyles you’ll be able to adopt when you launch Cyberpunk 2077 next year.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.