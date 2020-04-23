New Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Revealed

CD Projekt Red has unveiled a new gameplay snippet of Cyberpunk 2077, its upcoming PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC game scheduled to debut this September. Unfortunately, the footage isn't very exciting, but it's a raw look at the game, and perhaps our best look at the game's world and how it will feel to navigate it. The footage comes way of a new Q&A video featuring the game and developers on the project, and it was actually scattered throughout the video, but one fan has gone through the trouble to stitch it all together.

As for the footage, it shows players following Placide around what looks like an underground commercial area. In addition to showing off the environment of this area, it shows off interaction with shops, and the dynamic way NPCs communicate with not just players, but each other. And this is represented by little text over the head of NPCs that shows what they are saying.

What's most impressive about the footage is just how alive the area feels. And this should come as no surprise for anyone who played the developer's previous game: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which wasn't just well-realized, but felt much more alive than just about every other open-world game at the time. Further, the attention to detail in the environments is pretty damn impressive as well.

Not only are the visuals impressive, but they are so densely populated with unique art assets that it creates what looks like an incredibly immersive experience, which explains why CD Projekt Red decided to make the game first-person rather than third-person, and stood by the decision even after the announcement drew backlash from some fans.

Below, you can check out the new footage for yourself (LINK HERE):

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

For more coverage on Cyberpunk 2077 -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles about the game by clicking right here.

