Shroud Reveals Why Cyberpunk 2077 Won't Dethrone GTA

Shroud has revealed why he thinks Cyberpunk 2077 won’t dethrone Grand Theft Auto as the biggest game around. There’s no doubt that CD Projekt Red’s latest release had a ton of hype before release. But, could it ever eclipse one of the most iconic games in the entire medium on week #1? Well, Shroud doesn’t think so, and his reasoning is very solid. It all really comes down to name recognition and longevity. When GTA V had its first week, sure it was a brand new game, but people have been playing the series for several console generations. It’s hard to compete with a game that’s literally been building fans since the PlayStation. So, it’s an uphill battle for sure. Of course, Cyberpunk also had to battle the scores of bugs that have now flooded everyone’s social media timelines after release. Check out his comments down below:

“GTA 5 is known across the world. Grand Theft Auto, that was hype right?” he began. “GTA 6 is going to be equally as hype, you know? I don’t know if Cyberpunk can beat that, but there’s a chance. But I doubt it, man. GTA is like, known. My Grandma knows GTA, you know what I mean? That’s the best thing you can say when you’re talking about games. If your grandma knows it, then you’re good. Your grandma can figure it out? You’re good.”

The race for Game of the Year for 2020 has been hotly contested. Entries like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla have all staked their claim in the space. But, Shroud can’t see the latest Ubisoft release taking the top spot because of some of the problems that come with sequelization.

“’Do I think that this game could be game of the year?’ Absolutely not,” Shroud observed. “Game of the Year is given to titles that, no offense, actually try. You know what I mean? The game developers for this game, don’t get me wrong, they do great. But, the direction of the game is to be cash money. The direction of the game isn’t to polish everything, be perfect, make sure all the lip-synch is good, make sure all the animations are good. They could do that if they wanted to. They really could. It just would take longer. That’s not the name of this game. The name of this game is get something out there relatively quickly that people can spend hundreds of hours on. And that’s it. That’s not Game of the Year worthy.”

