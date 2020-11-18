Shroud Claims Xbox Series X Has a Big Advantage Over PS5

✖

Last week, the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both released, and it's safe to say that both consoles feature a number of positives and negatives. Streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek has noticed a big disadvantage that the PS5 has over its competition: lack of support for keyboard and mouse controls. The Xbox Series X gives players the ability to use that set-up should they so choose, but the PS5 does not, at the moment. This is clearly a bit frustrating for fans that want to game in one particular way, and the streamer even took to Twitter to find some kind of work-around.

The Tweets from Shroud can be found embedded below.

Was so excited to get my hands on next-gen PS.. to find out they don't support multiple ways of gamin ;( — Michael Grzesiek (@shroud) November 17, 2020

Unfortunately for players like Shroud, PlayStation's initial focus seems to be on TV set-ups. PS5 does not offer support for 1440p for that exact reason, though Sony has stated that it is open to the possibility in the future. The company has not commented on the possibility of keyboard and mouse compatibility, but if demand is high enough, it seems every bit as possible.

Both Sony and Microsoft have shown an interest in expanding the ways that people enjoy gaming, adding new options that were unavailable in previous console generations. The PS5 features a number of quality of life improvements over its predecessor, and these are intended to make for the most pleasurable experience possible for players. Support for options like keyboard and mouse controls would seem to fit into that category.

While the lack of mouse and keyboard support is clearly a big deal for Shroud, it might not be for a lot of other PS5 players. At the end of the day, everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to gaming as a hobby, and PlayStation fans seem to be more than happy with the DualSense controller for games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Those that do want to see the feature added in the future will just have to make their opinion known to Sony and hope for the best.

